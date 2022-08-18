Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $3.36 million and $83,083.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00023908 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017143 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002593 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
