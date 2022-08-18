NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.84. The company had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $462.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

