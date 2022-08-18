NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $859,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

