Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Trading Down 3%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 67,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

