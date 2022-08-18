Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

NUS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 289,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,802 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 121.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.