Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NUS stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,802. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

