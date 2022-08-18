NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 431,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.68. NOW has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Trading of NOW

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOW by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

