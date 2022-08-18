Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $157.07. 2,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.