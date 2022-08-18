Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Nova Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ NVMI opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. Nova has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
