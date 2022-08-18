Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. Nova has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

