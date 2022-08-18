Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $1.09

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004637 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $102,216.63 and approximately $231.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,174 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance.

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

