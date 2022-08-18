NitroEX Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, NitroEX has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. NitroEX has a total market capitalization of $633,527.98 and $13,604.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NitroEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00720186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NitroEX Profile
NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.
Buying and Selling NitroEX
