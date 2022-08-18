Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.21

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.36.
Nissan Chemical Company Profile
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
