Nimbus Governance Token Trading Down 51.5% This Week (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

