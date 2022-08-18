Nicholas Rost Sells 185 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.48. The stock had a trading volume of 199,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,587. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.