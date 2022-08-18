Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,047 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,294,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,970,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 142,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greif by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Greif by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.