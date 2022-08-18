Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $520.50 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.50 and its 200 day moving average is $435.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

