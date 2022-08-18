Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

RRX opened at $144.92 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.