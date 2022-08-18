Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 3,115 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

