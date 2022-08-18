Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 8,793 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

