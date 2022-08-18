Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,171 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.