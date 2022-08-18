Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Inari Medical comprises 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 5,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Several research firms have commented on NARI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

