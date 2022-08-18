Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

FITB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

