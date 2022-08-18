Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.21% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,233,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $215.14 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

