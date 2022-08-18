Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 124,953 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,953 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.32% of PacWest Bancorp worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 325,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 148,816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

