NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $10.46 on Thursday, hitting $218.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NICE by 48.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in NICE by 668.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

