NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 2.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.28. 3,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

NI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NI by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NI by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

