NFTify Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $234,795.00 and $637.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00719430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
