NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,239 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

