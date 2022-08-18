NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.20 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

