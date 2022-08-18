NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $991,712.48 and approximately $184.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00258601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

