Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund makes up 0.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBXG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 11.41. 523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,541. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 9.30 and a 12-month high of 20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.98.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

