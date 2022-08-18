Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NBW stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
