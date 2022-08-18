Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBW stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

