NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NTCT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

