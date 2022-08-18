NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $96.20 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $96.20 million and $5.17 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

