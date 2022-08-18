Nerva (XNV) Market Cap Achieves $99,212.73

Nerva (XNV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $99,212.73 and $26.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.