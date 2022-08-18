NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NEO opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

