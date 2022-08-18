Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells $15,179.64 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $15,179.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 1,438,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,390. The company has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

