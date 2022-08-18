Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells $15,179.64 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $15,179.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 1,438,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,390. The company has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.