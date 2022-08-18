Needham & Company LLC Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SRAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

