NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.86 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $364.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00021500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00109893 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00247304 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00032869 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008733 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,612,864 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
