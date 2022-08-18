NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Martin A. Dietrich Sells 10,181 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $42.63.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

