Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 8.4%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 38,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,179,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The firm has a market cap of $869.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.