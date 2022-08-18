National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 733,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $398,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

