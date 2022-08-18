National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.
National Vision Price Performance
NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 733,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.
Institutional Trading of National Vision
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $398,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
