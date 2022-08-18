National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

