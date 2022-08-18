National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $77.12 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in National Presto Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in National Presto Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

