National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 642,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,042 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

