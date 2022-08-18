National Bankshares Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APR.UN. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of APR.UN stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.93. 36,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$12.19 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.70.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
