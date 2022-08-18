National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO G. Timothy Laney Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.