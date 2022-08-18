National Bank Financial Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWYUF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

