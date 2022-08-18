Nasdacoin Market Cap Reaches $39,055.22 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $39,055.22 and $4,218.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,216,388 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

