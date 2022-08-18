Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 655,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,007,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

